Rajasthan teacher Shashikant Suthar flags NEET-UG 2026 leak to NTA
A NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak came to light after Shashikant Suthar, a chemistry teacher in Rajasthan, noticed the exam questions matched PDFs that had been circulating online just before the test.
After reviewing the paper and checking the Biology PDF with a Biology teacher, he found that all chemistry and 90 Biology questions were identical to the leaked file.
he quickly reported it to police and the National Testing Agency (NTA), who took immediate action.
CBI arrests 9 including NTA-linked teachers
The CBI got involved and its investigation led to nine arrests, including a chemistry lecturer involved in the NTA examination process with access to question papers and a botany teacher appointed by the NTA as an expert.
Suthar said he just wanted things to be fair for hard-working students, and thanked authorities for moving fast on his report.