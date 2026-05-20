Rajasthan teacher Shashikant Suthar flags NEET-UG 2026 leak to NTA India May 20, 2026

A NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak came to light after Shashikant Suthar, a chemistry teacher in Rajasthan, noticed the exam questions matched PDFs that had been circulating online just before the test.

After reviewing the paper and checking the Biology PDF with a Biology teacher, he found that all chemistry and 90 Biology questions were identical to the leaked file.

he quickly reported it to police and the National Testing Agency (NTA), who took immediate action.