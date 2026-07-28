Rajasthan tiger population rises to 149 before International Tiger Day
India
Rajasthan just saw its tiger count jump to 149 across five reserves, up from 135 last year.
Ranthambore Tiger Reserve leads the pack, with 72 tigers roaming its forests.
This update comes right before International Tiger Day, giving wildlife fans something to cheer about.
Experts call for Kailadevi-like habitats
Sariska Tiger Reserve welcomed the most cubs this year (28).
But there's a catch: Ranthambore now has more tigers than it can comfortably support, so experts are calling for bigger habitats like Kailadevi Sanctuary.
The reserve also honors Machli, the iconic tigress whose legacy lives on through her descendants and even a postage stamp!