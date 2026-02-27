Rajasthan to rename Mount Abu as 'Abu Raj'
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma just announced that the famous hill station Mount Abu will now be called Abu Raj.
Two other towns are also getting new names—Jahazpur becomes Yagyapur, and Kaman will go by Kamvan.
The changes were revealed during a state assembly discussion on the 2026 budget.
Name changes reflect local culture
These name changes are meant to honor local culture and what people in the state want.
Alongside this, Rajasthan is boosting its economic goals with a projected GSDP of ₹21.5 lakh crore for 2026-27, planning to hire 1.25 lakh people in 2026 (up from one lakh), and increasing funds for farmers, women's empowerment, and welfare schemes—all part of their push for faster development under what they're calling a "double-engine government."