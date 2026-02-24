Rajasthan: Toxic water kills 20 cows; locals blame nearby mines
Toxic water from nearby stone mines has killed 20 cows in Bala-Kurna, Rajasthan, after villagers say their usual water supply was cut off.
What was first thought to be a disease turned out to be pollution from the mines, which also ruined about 500 bighas of grazing land.
Locals are demanding quick action against those responsible for this environmental mess.
Villagers demand justice, say they feel helpless
Frustrated with the Public Health Engineering Department, villagers claim they had no choice but to let their animals drink contaminated water.
Now, they're paying out of their own pockets to bring water tankers and sending sick cattle to shelters in Pali.
The community expressed outrage at the mine owners' reckless actions and the administration's indifference, calling for urgent intervention to save their livestock and restore the poisoned grazing lands.