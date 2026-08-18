Rajasthan transfers 79 top officers ahead of local body polls

Some notable switches: Nitya K moves from Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner to Joint Secretary in the Energy Department; Shilpa Singh leaves Registrar of Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur to become Joint Secretary in the Planning Department; and Utsah Chaudhary shifts from Jodhpur Development Authority Commissioner to Joint Secretary in the Disaster Management and Relief Department.

Other fresh faces include Rashmi Rani as commissioner of Ajmer Development Authority and Pratibha Verma as Director of the Medical and Health Department.

The idea is to keep things running efficiently with new leadership as voting approaches.