Rajasthan village offices now start day with 'Vande Mataram'

Other changes in village offices

Only Indian-made products are allowed in these government offices—if someone uses foreign goods without a solid reason, they'll have to pay for it themselves.

Officials must visit villages at least four times a month or risk losing their office vehicles.

The government's also planning better transparency by listing rural schemes online, adding streetlights, tackling land issues with drone surveys, and making sure meat sales in villages are properly licensed.

Plus, there's a ₹400 crore push for new cattle shelters, ponds, and plantations to boost rural infrastructure.