Rajasthan: Wedding bus overturns, 3 dead, 25 injured
A wedding celebration in Rajasthan's Banswara district turned tragic on Friday when a bus carrying guests overturned near Barigama village.
Three people lost their lives on the spot, and more than 25 others were injured.
Locals and police jumped in to help free those trapped under the bus, with the injured rushed to nearby hospitals—some needing specialized care at MG Hospital.
The loss has left families shaken just when they should have been celebrating.
Similar accident in Bundi district
Sadly, this isn't a one-off for Rajasthan—wedding bus accidents have happened before, like a similar crash that killed 24 people in Bundi district.
India still faces huge road safety challenges, with over 150,000 deaths every year from crashes linked to poor vehicle upkeep and reckless driving.
It's a tough reminder that even joyful moments can turn risky on our roads.