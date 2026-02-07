Rajasthan: Wedding bus overturns, 3 dead, 25 injured India Feb 07, 2026

A wedding celebration in Rajasthan's Banswara district turned tragic on Friday when a bus carrying guests overturned near Barigama village.

Three people lost their lives on the spot, and more than 25 others were injured.

Locals and police jumped in to help free those trapped under the bus, with the injured rushed to nearby hospitals—some needing specialized care at MG Hospital.

The loss has left families shaken just when they should have been celebrating.