Rajasthan withdraws Sarthak Naam Abhiyaan after backlash, Madan Dilawar says
Rajasthan has called off its Sarthak Naam Abhiyaan, a campaign to change "negative" or complicated student names in government schools (classes one through nine).
The move was dropped just days after launch, as many people felt the process and suggested names weren't right for kids.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the order had been "withdrawn."
Critics say campaign distracts from education
The campaign faced heat for suggesting names like Ahankar and Bhayankar, which sounded odd or harsh.
Critics also pointed out that most suggested names were Hindu and didn't reflect Rajasthan's diversity.
Some felt the government should focus on bigger issues (like hiring more teachers and fixing school infrastructure) instead of changing students' names.
Groups like Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh said this whole thing just distracted from real problems in education.