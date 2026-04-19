Rajasthan withdraws Sarthak Naam Abhiyaan after backlash, Madan Dilawar says

Critics say campaign distracts from education

The campaign faced heat for suggesting names like Ahankar and Bhayankar, which sounded odd or harsh.

Critics also pointed out that most suggested names were Hindu and didn't reflect Rajasthan's diversity.

Some felt the government should focus on bigger issues (like hiring more teachers and fixing school infrastructure) instead of changing students' names.

Groups like Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh said this whole thing just distracted from real problems in education.