Rajasthan woman arrested after 13-year-old twins found dead in Deeg
India
On Dussehra, police in Rajasthan arrested a woman after her 13-year-old twin sons were found dead in a field in Deeg.
Investigators say she was linked to the crime because her partner wouldn't accept the boys, which got in the way of her plans to remarry.
She was taken into custody just 6 hours after their bodies were discovered.
Police collect suspected murder weapon
Police acted quickly, sending senior officers and forensic teams to gather evidence from her home, including what's believed to be the murder weapon.
Superintendent of Police Sharan Gopinath confirmed her arrest and said others are being questioned too.
The boys' post-mortems have been done and their last rites will take place soon, while police continue looking into what happened.