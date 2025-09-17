Rajasthan woman killed for not having children, half-burnt body found
In Deeg district, Rajasthan, 42-year-old Sarla was allegedly murdered by her husband Ashok and his family because she couldn't conceive.
They reportedly tried to burn her body to cover up the crime, but villagers intervened and called the police before the cremation.
Officers recovered Sarla's half-burnt body at the scene.
Accused on run, several people arrested
Police have filed a murder case against Ashok, his parents, brothers-in-law, and others.
The main accused are on the run while several people were arrested, including at least three in connection with the attack on police officers.
Sarla's brother shared that she faced years of harassment over infertility.
Extra police have been deployed in Kakra village to keep things under control as investigations continue and a post-mortem has been conducted.