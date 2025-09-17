Himalayan glaciers melting at alarming rate, says Indian government
India needs to step up its fight against climate change—fast.
At a big science conference in Panaji, Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandran warned that by 2047, the polar region will be in a very disturbed state.
He's especially worried about the Himalayas, where glaciers are melting and water supplies are shrinking—something that matters to nearly two billion people who depend on them.
Ravichandran calls for better disaster management systems
Ravichandran says the Himalayan region urgently needs better disaster systems as extreme rain, landslides, and floods become more common.
He called for deeper studies on glacier melt and smarter monitoring to handle these risks.
Meanwhile, scientists like Gary Wilson highlighted how rapid changes in Antarctica are already affecting our oceans and atmospheric circulation worldwide.
The takeaway? What happens in these icy regions really does shape our future.