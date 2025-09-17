Himalayan glaciers melting at alarming rate, says Indian government

Ravichandran calls for better disaster management systems

Ravichandran says the Himalayan region urgently needs better disaster systems as extreme rain, landslides, and floods become more common.

He called for deeper studies on glacier melt and smarter monitoring to handle these risks.

Meanwhile, scientists like Gary Wilson highlighted how rapid changes in Antarctica are already affecting our oceans and atmospheric circulation worldwide.

The takeaway? What happens in these icy regions really does shape our future.