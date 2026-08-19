Rajasthan's free cancer medicines seized in Delhi black market
Cancer medicines meant for free distribution to patients in Rajasthan's government hospitals have turned up for sale on the black market in Delhi.
These lifesaving drugs, some costing as much as ₹100,000 per vial, were seized by police along with ₹27.19 lakh in cash.
Several people connected to a drug syndicate were arrested.
Vials traced to Medical Services Corporation
Some of the seized vials were traced back to Rajasthan's Medical Services Corporation, raising big questions about how they left state hospitals in Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaipur.
Rajasthan's Health Minister said black marketing or unauthorized sale of costly life-saving medicines meant for patients at government hospitals would not be tolerated and ordered tighter checks on medicine supplies.
Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Tikaram Jully is demanding a deeper probe into possible corruption, with investigators now looking at the alleged syndicate's network may have extended from Rajasthan and Delhi to Vashi in Mumbai.