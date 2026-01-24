Rajasthan's night temperatures drop close to freezing
Rajasthan just had a seriously chilly night, with places like Lunkaransar in Bikaner hitting 0.3°C—almost freezing!
Nagaur and Fatehpur weren't far behind, and the cold snap is thanks to a western disturbance moving through the region.
What's next for the weather?
Don't expect things to warm up soon—the weather department says northern winds will push temperatures even lower over the next few days.
While most of Rajasthan will stay dry, another western disturbance could bring light rain and thunderstorms around January 26-27, especially in western and northern parts of the state.