Rajbir Singh Ghuman misses CBI questioning, office says no summons

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's officer on special duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman, who works closely with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, didn't show up for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning on Wednesday.

According to the chief minister's office, he never got the summons.

This all started after a first information report (FIR) accused Ghuman and five others of corruption, leading to raids at eight spots in Punjab and Chandigarh.