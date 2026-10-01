Rajbir Singh Ghuman misses CBI questioning, office says no summons
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's officer on special duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman, who works closely with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, didn't show up for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning on Wednesday.
According to the chief minister's office, he never got the summons.
This all started after a first information report (FIR) accused Ghuman and five others of corruption, leading to raids at eight spots in Punjab and Chandigarh.
CBI probes alleged rigging by Ghuman
The CBI is looking into claims that Ghuman and associates Nitin and Jitin Gohal rigged government processes, like transfers, tenders, and approvals, for their own benefit.
The investigation kicked off after a recent high court order, with officials seizing laptops, phones, and documents now under review.
Several other names have come up too as part of what looks like a wider network being investigated.