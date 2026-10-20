Rajbir Singh Ghuman questioned nearly 5 hours in CBI probe
Rajbir Singh Ghuman, the officer on special duty to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, just spent nearly five hours being questioned by the CBI.
This follows a six-hour session earlier in the week, all tied to ongoing corruption allegations in the chief minister's office.
Ghuman is expected back for more questioning soon.
CBI probing 6 over alleged bribery
The CBI started probing Ghuman and five others on October 5 after being directed by the High Court: they are accused of taking bribes to sway government appointments and policies.
Investigators have searched several locations, including the chief minister's camp office, and are now reviewing documents.
The CBI has until December 4 to file its report.
For now, Ghuman cannot be arrested thanks to a Supreme Court order temporarily protecting him from any action.