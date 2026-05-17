Rajdhani Express coach fire near Ratlam evacuated with no casualties
India
A fire started early Sunday morning, May 17, 2026, in the B1 AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, near Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.
Thanks to quick action from train staff and a guard who spotted the flames around 5:30am everyone was evacuated safely within 15 minutes: no injuries or casualties at all.
Firefighting ongoing as officials investigate cause
Railway Protection Force and crew moved fast, cutting off electricity and detaching the affected coach to keep things under control.
The West Central Railway confirmed that evacuation went smoothly and firefighting is still underway.
Train movement on this busy route has been paused for now, while officials investigate what caused the fire.