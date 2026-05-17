Rajdhani fire near Ratlam prompts WCR 6-member probe, no injuries
India
A fire broke out early morning on the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express near Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, but thankfully everyone made it out safely (no injuries or casualties).
To figure out what went wrong and how to prevent it in the future, West Central Railway (WCR) has put together a six-member committee of senior officials from WCR, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), and RDSO, led by their principal chief safety officer.
Panel to review protocols and causes
The panel's main job is to dig into the technical reasons behind the fire, review current safety protocols, and recommend better ways to keep trains safe.
Their findings should help make rail travel safer for everyone going forward.