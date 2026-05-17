Rajdhani fire near Ratlam prompts WCR 6-member probe, no injuries India May 17, 2026

A fire broke out early morning on the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express near Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, but thankfully everyone made it out safely (no injuries or casualties).

To figure out what went wrong and how to prevent it in the future, West Central Railway (WCR) has put together a six-member committee of senior officials from WCR, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), and RDSO, led by their principal chief safety officer.