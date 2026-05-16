Rajendra Arlekar trims Tamil Nadu convoy after Modi fuel appeal
India
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar just cut his police convoy from 10 cars down to four during his May 16 visit, taking a cue from Prime Minister Modi's recent call to save fuel.
The move comes as India faces global uncertainty due to the West Asia conflict.
Congress joins Tamil Nadu cabinet
Modi urged everyone to help out (think carpooling, electric vehicles, or public transport), saying reduce petrol and diesel use, carpool, use EVs, use Metro rail, etc.
Meanwhile, Arlekar was also in town for big political moments, including the swearing-in of Chief Minister Vijay and new cabinet talks.
Congress joining the state cabinet after nearly six decades is being called a historic milestone.