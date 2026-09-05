Rajesh Bordoloi wins National Teachers's Award for mothers' digital literacy
India
Rajesh Bordoloi, a geography teacher from Assam, just won the National Teachers's Award for his "Each One Teach One" project.
For two years, he has encouraged Class 10 students to teach their own mothers, nine out of 10 of whom belong to the agriculture-dependent Mising tribal community, how to use UPI payments, online banking, smartphones, and even basic reading skills.
Project spreads to 5 villages
What started in one village has now spread to five more, with students helping their mothers become more tech-savvy and confident.
The school uses government-provided smart boards during parent-teacher meetings for hands-on demos.
Bordoloi credits everyone involved: This award is for my school, colleagues, students, parents, and the community.