Rajesh Kumar Shukla arrested in Lucknow triple murder, Divya absconding
Police have arrested Rajesh Kumar Shukla, uncle of the main accused, Rishabh Shukla, in the Lucknow triple murder case.
Rajesh, also known as Tunnu Babu and carrying a ₹25,000 reward on his head, was caught early Saturday near Hansnagar culvert.
Meanwhile, Rishabh's sister Divya, a co-accused, is still on the run.
Kashmiri Mohalla outpost team removed
The murders happened on October 26 after a fight broke out over construction work near a banyan tree.
Three members of the Tiwari family lost their lives in an attack involving sticks, stones, and firearms.
Public anger has led to the entire police team posted at the Kashmiri Mohalla outpost being removed from active duty and sent to police lines.
Now, the Kashmiri Mohalla outpost team has been removed from active duty amid scrutiny of local police's handling of the case.