Rajesh Kumar Shukla arrested in Lucknow triple murder, Divya absconding

The murders happened on October 26 after a fight broke out over construction work near a banyan tree.

Three members of the Tiwari family lost their lives in an attack involving sticks, stones, and firearms.

Public anger has led to the entire police team posted at the Kashmiri Mohalla outpost being removed from active duty and sent to police lines.

Now, the Kashmiri Mohalla outpost team has been removed from active duty amid scrutiny of local police's handling of the case.