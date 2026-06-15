Rajesh Sharma demands full investigation after US strike kills Aditya
Rajesh Sharma, whose 23-year-old son Aditya was one of three Indian sailors killed in a US strike near the Strait of Hormuz, is demanding a full investigation.
He disputes the US claim that their ship was carrying Iranian oil, saying it was actually empty and headed to Dubai to pick up cargo.
"The ship was empty and going to Dubai," he shared.
India summons top US diplomat
Sharma also criticized how rescue operations were handled: his son was first reported missing before news came out about his injuries and death while being taken for treatment.
He wondered why urgent medical help wasn't given right away. Sharma added that his son had faced long hours and pressure on board.
Following public outrage, India summoned a top US diplomat, calling the attack "unacceptable" and pushing for better protection for Indian sailors at sea.