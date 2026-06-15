Rajesh Sharma demands full investigation after US strike kills Aditya

India summons top US diplomat

Sharma also criticized how rescue operations were handled: his son was first reported missing before news came out about his injuries and death while being taken for treatment.

He wondered why urgent medical help wasn't given right away. Sharma added that his son had faced long hours and pressure on board.

Following public outrage, India summoned a top US diplomat, calling the attack "unacceptable" and pushing for better protection for Indian sailors at sea.