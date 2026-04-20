Rajesh Singh, Delhi High Court advocate, died by suicide
India
Rajesh Singh, a 26-year-old advocate at the Delhi High Court, died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 15th-floor balcony of The Royal Plaza in Connaught Place on Sunday evening.
Police found a two-page note where Rajesh asked that no one be blamed and simply requested an orchid on his table.
Police: Rajesh Singh cut balcony net
Rajesh checked into the hotel a day earlier with two bottles of liquor.
Before his death, he reached out to an ex-girlfriend, who then told his best friend; the friend quickly informed Rajesh's sister.
Police said he cut through the balcony net with scissors before jumping.
His family has not suspected foul play and has asked for privacy as police continue their investigation.