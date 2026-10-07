Rajgarh teen found dead, suspected boyfriend dies in road accident
A 17-year-old girl who went missing in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in a forest.
Police believe her boyfriend Anurag (also known as Ankit) may have been involved, but the case took an unexpected twist when he died in a road accident just as police were closing in.
Now, with their main suspect gone, investigators are turning to technology for answers.
Kidnapping case now treated as murder
With no eyewitnesses around, police are digging into call logs, phone locations, and CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
A relative told officers that Anurag admitted to the crime before leaving the forest.
Items like a saw and a rope were also found at the scene.
What started as a kidnapping case is now officially being treated as murder while investigators continue piecing together what happened.