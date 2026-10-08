Rajghat protest causes more than 5,000 passengers to miss trains
India
Delhi's New Delhi Railway Station was packed with frustrated travelers on Thursday after a major protest near Rajghat led to roadblocks and more than 5,000 people missing their trains.
Even a group of 56 IIT Jodhpur students couldn't catch the Dibrugarh Rajdhani at 4pm
The traffic restrictions didn't just hit the station: places like Connaught Place and public transport, including DTC busses, were also caught up in the chaos until late evening.
Gandhi siblings target CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The protest was joined by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Authorities asked everyone to use alternate routes and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles, but for many commuters, it turned into an unexpected travel nightmare.