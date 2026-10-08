Rajghat protest causes more than 5,000 passengers to miss trains

Delhi's New Delhi Railway Station was packed with frustrated travelers on Thursday after a major protest near Rajghat led to roadblocks and more than 5,000 people missing their trains.

Even a group of 56 IIT Jodhpur students couldn't catch the Dibrugarh Rajdhani at 4pm

The traffic restrictions didn't just hit the station: places like Connaught Place and public transport, including DTC busses, were also caught up in the chaos until late evening.