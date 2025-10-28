Next Article
Rajinikanth, Dhanush's homes receive bomb threat; false alarm later
On October 27, 2025, emails claimed bombs were planted at the homes of actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush, plus a threat to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Sevalperunthagai.
Chennai police jumped into action right away to check things out.
No suspicious activity was found
Teynampet police and the Bomb Squad swept all three residences thoroughly.
At Rajinikanth's place, security confirmed no one suspicious had entered. Checks at Dhanush and Selvaperunthagai's homes also turned up nothing unusual.
After careful investigation, officials confirmed it was all a false alarm.