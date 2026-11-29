Rajiv Kumar Shriprasad allegedly hits colleague at Ram Mandir station
Things got tense at Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station on November 28, when a booking officer, Rajiv Kumar Shriprasad, allegedly hit his coworker Nileshkumar Pathak with a wooden box.
The reason? Pathak came back five minutes late from his restroom break, which left passengers waiting and sparked an argument that quickly turned physical.
Pathak files complaint Shriprasad faces charges
Pathak was taken to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment after the incident; how badly he was hurt isn't clear yet.
He's filed a complaint with the railway police, and Shriprasad now faces charges for causing hurt and provoking a breach of peace.
The whole episode highlights just how stressful things can get for railway staff dealing with constant crowds and pressure.