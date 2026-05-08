Rajiv Pratap Rudy lands IndiGo flight after turbulence near Patna

Rudy diverts IndiGo flight to Lucknow

With Varanasi unavailable, Rudy diverted the flight to Lucknow, where everyone landed safely around 11pm.

After three passengers got off, the plane took off again at 12:30am and finally reached Patna by 2am.

Rudy later shared that advanced instruments and teamwork made all the difference: "Our nearest airport was Varanasi, but since it was shut, we diverted to Lucknow where we had a safe and smooth landing,"

Passengers were relieved and applauded when they touched down safely.