Rajiv Pratap Rudy lands IndiGo flight after turbulence near Patna
BJP MP and trained pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy pulled off a safe landing for an IndiGo flight after it hit heavy turbulence near Patna late Wednesday night.
The plane, carrying 181 passengers and six crew, tried to land in Patna a few times but had to change course because of bad weather.
Rudy diverts IndiGo flight to Lucknow
With Varanasi unavailable, Rudy diverted the flight to Lucknow, where everyone landed safely around 11pm.
After three passengers got off, the plane took off again at 12:30am and finally reached Patna by 2am.
Rudy later shared that advanced instruments and teamwork made all the difference: "Our nearest airport was Varanasi, but since it was shut, we diverted to Lucknow where we had a safe and smooth landing,"
Passengers were relieved and applauded when they touched down safely.