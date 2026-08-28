Rajkot couple lose ₹55.5L to fake Mumbai Crime Branch officer
India
A 75-year-old woman and her husband in Rajkot, Gujarat, lost ₹55.5 lakh after scammers pretended to be a senior Mumbai Crime Branch officer and accused them of cyber-terrorism over a WhatsApp call.
The fraudsters even sent fake RBI documents to make their story sound real.
Bhayanis's daughter alerts police, case registered
The scammers told the couple they were under "digital arrest," warning them not to contact anyone or face detention. Worried and isolated, the Bhayanis transferred their savings as instructed.
Things could have gotten worse, but their daughter in Mumbai noticed something was off and alerted the police.
Officers stepped in quickly, reassured the couple, and started investigating. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.