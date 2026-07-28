Rajkot family found dead in suspected suicide by poisoning
India
A family in Rajkot (Dilip Khakhar, his wife Smita, and their son Nishit) was found dead on Tuesday in what police believe was a suicide.
Officials say they consumed poison, and early reports point to financial stress as a possible cause.
Son Nishit took multiple loans
According to police, Nishit had taken loans from several people, which likely added pressure on the family.
Investigators think this debt played a big part in what happened.
The case is still open as authorities work to understand the full story.