Rajkot girl Anandi Modi, 14, collapses while playing, dies
India
A heartbreaking incident in Rajkot, Gujarat: 14-year-old Anandi Modi collapsed while playing and later died during treatment at the hospital after a family dinner in June 2026.
She was visiting her uncle's house for summer break, and early reports suggest a possible heart attack.
Video shows collapse amid similar incidents
The moment was caught on video, showing Anandi slowing down and falling during the game. Sadly, she couldn't be revived at the hospital.
This isn't the first such case: similar incidents involving young people collapsing while running or playing have raised concerns.