Rajkot man allegedly kills cousin and wife in family dispute
A family argument in Rajkot took a tragic turn on Thursday when Ashok Gobar Dholakiya allegedly killed his cousin Prakash and Prakash's wife Vilas, all because of ongoing tensions after Prakash asked Ashok to move out of the house.
Ashok had been living in a house owned by Prakash, and things escalated quickly outside the home.
Two other female relatives were also seriously injured during the incident.
Accused arrested, Vilas and Prakash dead
After the attack, Ashok ran from the scene but was caught by police the next day.
According to a family member's police report, Vilas died before reaching the hospital, while Prakash passed away later at Rajkot Civil Hospital.
Another relative, Puri, is still recovering from serious injuries.