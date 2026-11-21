A family argument in Rajkot took a tragic turn on Thursday when Ashok Gobar Dholakiya allegedly killed his cousin Prakash and Prakash's wife Vilas, all because of ongoing tensions after Prakash asked Ashok to move out of the house.

Ashok had been living in a house owned by Prakash, and things escalated quickly outside the home.

Two other female relatives were also seriously injured during the incident.