Rajkot officials demolish 12 small temples and shrines citing traffic
Rajkot city officials carried out a late-night demolition drive on Friday, taking down 12 small temples and shrines across various parts of the city.
The operation ran from 1:30am to 5am with a heavy police presence, and Mavdi Main Road was the area where the main protest and confrontation occurred.
Authorities said the move was to help ease traffic jams, but locals were upset, especially over one shrine they felt wasn't blocking the road.
Residents reach deal to shrink shrine
Residents gathered early morning, chanting hymns and standing their ground in protest.
After some tense hours, both sides struck a deal: locals agreed to shrink the disputed shrine within two days, so officials only removed its outer platform before leaving.
The midnight timing sparked debate, with many frustrated by the surprise action and absence of elected leaders during the unrest.