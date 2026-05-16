Rajkot officials demolish 12 small temples and shrines citing traffic India May 16, 2026

Rajkot city officials carried out a late-night demolition drive on Friday, taking down 12 small temples and shrines across various parts of the city.

The operation ran from 1:30am to 5am with a heavy police presence, and Mavdi Main Road was the area where the main protest and confrontation occurred.

Authorities said the move was to help ease traffic jams, but locals were upset, especially over one shrine they felt wasn't blocking the road.