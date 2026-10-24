Rajkot police arrest 10 over scam that duped 2,000 buyers
Rajkot police have shut down three illegal call centers that tricked around 2,000 people into buying fake sex stamina pills.
The bust happened on October 22, with 10 suspects arrested and five still on the run.
Police also seized equipment worth ₹5,16,700 and filed cases under several laws.
Gang posed as doctors, used threats
The gang pretended to be doctors online, using a website called bedroomboss to push their so-called Ayurvedic products.
They relied on fake government logos and made-up reviews to look convincing.
If buyers tried to cancel or complained that the medicines had not worked, they were threatened with informing family members that the person had viewed such content or filing a police complaint that could result in life imprisonment.
Police are now digging deeper to find more victims and catch the rest of the group.