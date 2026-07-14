Rajkumar, 22, dies outside Ghaziabad police pink booth after fight

Rajkumar's family says he hurt his hands trying to get attention at the locked booth but officers did not respond to his pleas. They are demanding accountability for what they call negligence.

Police disagree, saying both Rajkumar and the auto rickshaw driver were allegedly intoxicated and insist he was taken to the hospital quickly.

Viral videos have sparked outrage, and a special investigation team is now looking into how everything unfolded, including police response and video evidence.