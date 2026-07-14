Rajkumar, 22, dies outside Ghaziabad police pink booth after fight
A 22-year-old named Rajkumar lost his life outside a Ghaziabad police Pink Booth after bleeding heavily from injuries.
He had run there following a fight with an auto rickshaw driver over fare, hoping for help.
According to his family, he waited nearly 40 minutes without treatment before finally being taken to the hospital, where he passed away.
Family alleges booth neglect, SIT probes
Rajkumar's family says he hurt his hands trying to get attention at the locked booth but officers did not respond to his pleas. They are demanding accountability for what they call negligence.
Police disagree, saying both Rajkumar and the auto rickshaw driver were allegedly intoxicated and insist he was taken to the hospital quickly.
Viral videos have sparked outrage, and a special investigation team is now looking into how everything unfolded, including police response and video evidence.