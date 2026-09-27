Rajkumar and Afsari Khatun reconvert to Hinduism in Jhansi
After nearly two decades as Muslims, a couple from Jhansi has chosen to reconnect with their Hindu roots.
Rajkumar, who had converted to Islam under pressure while working in West Bengal, married Afsari Khatun and eventually moved back to his village.
This year, he formally requested permission from local authorities and the reconversion ceremony took place at Siddheshwar Temple.
Pandit Rajiv Pathak leads reconversion rituals
The event included traditional rituals like Havan and Puja, led by temple priest Pandit Rajiv Pathak.
Rajkumar was symbolically purified, invested with the Yajnopavit, or sacred thread, and a Raksha Sutra was tied around the couple's wrists as part of their return.
In the presence of members of the VHP and Sanatan Ekta Sangh, Rajkumar resumed his original name and Afsari adopted the name Anita.