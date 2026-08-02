Rajkumar Kushwaha dies in alleged suicide at Chhatarpur police station
India
A 35-year-old man, Rajkumar Kushwaha, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.
He had gone there with his children amid a land dispute with his brother and relatives.
CCTV footage shows him taking out "some substance" from his vehicle and consuming it at the station.
Family demands probe, superintendent confirms inquiry
Kushwaha's family says the police ignored his complaints about land grabbing, assault, and death threats.
They are now demanding a full probe, preservation of CCTV evidence, and action against any officers found negligent.
The local superintendent of police has confirmed that an official inquiry is under way.
This is the second such case in Chhatarpur within two days linked to alleged police inaction.