Rajkumar Walia alleges Goldy Brar demanded 5cr, files complaint
India
Rajkumar Walia, who runs Breath Fine Lounge and Bar and Markaz Cafe in Punjabi Bagh, says he got an extortion threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.
According to Walia, Brar demanded ₹5 crore and warned that his family could be harmed if he didn't pay up.
Walia filed a police complaint.
Rajkumar Walia gave recordings, sought protection
Walia received a late-night voice note from someone claiming to be Brar, who said he had inside information about Walia's business and accused him of running scams.
The threats kept coming with more calls.
Walia handed over the audio recordings to Punjabi Bagh police and asked for protection while the investigation is under way.