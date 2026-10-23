Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma served show-cause after viral AK-47 video
India
A video of Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 during a traditional Shastra Puja at Dussehra celebrations has gone viral, leading Chhattisgarh Police to serve her a show-cause notice.
The incident, which happened on October 22, 2026, is drawing criticism for breaking safety protocols.
Police say notice prompted by backlash
Police officials say the notice was prompted by negative public reaction and concerns about how it reflects on the force.
Some people online are defending Sharma and pointing out that other officers have done similar rituals, raising questions about gender bias and safety rules in police traditions.
What happens next depends on Sharma's response to the notice.