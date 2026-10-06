Rajnath Singh announces 2nd Shakti engine line at Sunabeda Odisha

Singh praised HAL for boosting India's defense strength, especially after delivering its 2,000th engine from Koraput.

He called the new line "Self-reliance in aero-engines is the foundation of India's complete aerospace sovereignty," saying it will help cut down on imports and make India more prepared.

There's also a proposed investment of around ₹5,000 crore, particularly for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, with Odisha playing a key role thanks to its resources and infrastructure.