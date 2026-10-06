Rajnath Singh announces 2nd Shakti engine line at Sunabeda Odisha
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced a second Shakti engine manufacturing line at Sunabeda in Odisha.
This is a big step for India's self-reliance in defense; by 2028-29, the facility aims to roll out 100 engines each year for military helicopters like Dhruv and Prachand.
Singh praises HAL after 2,000th engine
Singh praised HAL for boosting India's defense strength, especially after delivering its 2,000th engine from Koraput.
He called the new line "Self-reliance in aero-engines is the foundation of India's complete aerospace sovereignty," saying it will help cut down on imports and make India more prepared.
There's also a proposed investment of around ₹5,000 crore, particularly for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, with Odisha playing a key role thanks to its resources and infrastructure.