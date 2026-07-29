Rajnath Singh announces gender neutral induction, faster Coast Guard compensation
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just rolled out two major updates for the Indian Coast Guard.
The first is a new gender-neutral officer induction policy, making it easier for both men and women to join and move up in the ranks.
The second change speeds up compensation for families of personnel missing at sea, so they don't have to wait as long during tough times.
Coast Guard opens SSA entries
Now, Short Service Appointment (SSA) entries are open to everyone, men and women.
Women officers on SSA can switch to Permanent Appointment (PA) if they qualify, and current PA women officers can go for higher promotions.
Plus, families of missing personnel will get faster financial support thanks to simplified procedures.
These moves are all about boosting morale as the Coast Guard heads toward its 50th anniversary in 2027.