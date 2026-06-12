Rajnath Singh announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra missile defense in Hyderabad

Rajnath Singh praises DRDO homegrown systems

Singh gave a shoutout to DRDO for its homegrown systems like Akash and BrahMos, which have already proven their worth in real-world operations.

He emphasized that these advances are crucial as modern warfare evolves, saying the government is committed to equipping the armed forces with cutting-edge tech.

This inauguration marks another big step toward making India more self-reliant and ready for whatever comes next.