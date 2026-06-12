Rajnath Singh announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra missile defense in Hyderabad
India just kicked off Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a new multi-layered missile defense project designed to keep military bases, key infrastructure, and even everyday spaces safer from threats.
Announced by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at DRDO's Hyderabad lab, the mission is all about giving India stronger, smarter protection, without making life harder for regular people.
Rajnath Singh praises DRDO homegrown systems
Singh gave a shoutout to DRDO for its homegrown systems like Akash and BrahMos, which have already proven their worth in real-world operations.
He emphasized that these advances are crucial as modern warfare evolves, saying the government is committed to equipping the armed forces with cutting-edge tech.
This inauguration marks another big step toward making India more self-reliant and ready for whatever comes next.