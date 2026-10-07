Rajnath Singh announces ₹5,000cr push for India's AMCA engine
India just announced a ₹5,000 crore push to develop its own high-thrust aero engine, a big move for making the country more self-reliant in aerospace technology.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared the news in Koraput, explaining that this homegrown engine is part of India's indigenous high-thrust aero-engine program, particularly for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.
India plans 1st engine test facility
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called self-reliance in aero-engines "the foundation of India's complete aerospace sovereignty," celebrating HAL's 2,000th AL-31FP engine as a major win.
The plan includes building India's first local testing facility and ramping up production lines for both Shakti helicopter engines and Sukhoi jet engines, moves that should boost defense readiness and cut reliance on imports.