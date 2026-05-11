Rajnath Singh assures stable essential supplies amid West Asia crisis India May 11, 2026

With global fuel prices climbing due to the West Asia crisis, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reassured everyone that the government is working to keep essential supplies steady.

He said, "The government is continuously working to ensure that the supply of essential commodities remains stable and that there is no shortage of any kind," and asked people to stay calm while steps are taken to protect India's energy security.