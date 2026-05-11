Rajnath Singh assures stable essential supplies amid West Asia crisis
With global fuel prices climbing due to the West Asia crisis, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reassured everyone that the government is working to keep essential supplies steady.
He said, "The government is continuously working to ensure that the supply of essential commodities remains stable and that there is no shortage of any kind," and asked people to stay calm while steps are taken to protect India's energy security.
PM Modi urges remote work, carpooling
Prime Minister Modi also called on everyone to pitch in, suggesting remote work, carpooling, public transport, and postponing nonessential foreign trips.
He linked these small actions to patriotism and highlighted measures adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His message: making smart choices now helps India rely less on imports and makes the most of our resources.