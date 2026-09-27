Rajnath Singh at NDTV summit: India wants peace, not threats
India
At the NDTV Defence Summit 2026, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear: India wants peace with its neighbors, but won't put up with any threats to its security.
His message comes as tensions are high after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack.
India launched missile strikes after Pahalgam
Singh pointed to the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. In response, India launched missile strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
He emphasized that while India prefers talking things out, "India believes in dialogue, but if any country propagates terrorism, the dialogue will end then and there," he said.