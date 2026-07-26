Rajnath Singh at Vijay Diwas says talks only on PoK
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked Kargil Vijay Diwas by saluting the Kargil War heroes and spotlighting India's growing military strength.
He made it clear that any future talks with Pakistan will only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which he called an inseparable part of India.
Singh also pointed out how India is moving ahead in tech and space, while Pakistan remains stuck on promoting terrorism.
Singh honors martyrs, backs India-made defense
Singh paid heartfelt tributes to martyrs like Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, saying their sacrifices inspire the nation.
He emphasized the government's push for stronger borders and modern defense gear (now 65% made in India, including big names like INS Vikrant and Akash missiles) as part of a vision for strategic strength by 2047.