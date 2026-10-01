Rajnath Singh calls for 20 to 30 year Army vision
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wants the Indian Army to think ahead, way ahead.
Speaking at the Army Commanders Conference, he urged leaders to create a 20- to 30-year vision that goes beyond just reacting to current threats.
Singh emphasized, "I emphasized over the need for a long-term strategic vision spanning the next 20-30 years and called upon the senior leadership of the Indian Army to remain equally prepared to respond to immediate and emerging challenges," after the address.
Singh introduces land warfare doctrine
Singh also pushed for major upgrades in tech (think artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity) to keep up with modern warfare.
He introduced a new Land Warfare Doctrine aimed at helping the Army adapt quickly.
Singh gave a special shout-out to Operation Sindoor, calling it an example of smart teamwork and fresh thinking in action.