Rajnath Singh calls for 20 to 30 year Army vision

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wants the Indian Army to think ahead, way ahead.

Speaking at the Army Commanders Conference, he urged leaders to create a 20- to 30-year vision that goes beyond just reacting to current threats.

Singh emphasized, "I emphasized over the need for a long-term strategic vision spanning the next 20-30 years and called upon the senior leadership of the Indian Army to remain equally prepared to respond to immediate and emerging challenges," after the address.