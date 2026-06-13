Rajnath Singh calls Project Kusha 'game changer' for air defense

Kusha interceptor shield reaches 400km

Singh compared its protective power to Govardhan Hill from mythology, saying, "Just as the Govardhan hill protected the entire region of Braj in the Dvapara Yuga, our air defense system provided a protective umbrella for the entire region during that period,"

Built by DRDO, Project Kusha is an advanced missile defense shield with interceptors that can target threats up to 400km away, including stealth aircraft and drones.

It's expected to be ready between 2028 and 2030.