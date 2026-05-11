Rajnath Singh chairs New Delhi meeting after PM Modi message
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to chair a key meeting today in New Delhi to review the evolving situation in the region and discuss related matters.
This follows Prime Minister Modi's recent message asking everyone to pitch in and help keep India strong during these global shake-ups.
Modi urges fuel savings, natural farming
Modi encouraged people to use less gasoline and diesel, think public transportation, carpooling, or electric vehicles, and support local products instead of splurging on foreign trips or gold.
He also asked farmers to cut down chemical use by one-half and try natural farming.
His main point: everyday choices matter for making India more resilient when times get tough globally.