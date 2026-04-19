Rajnath Singh cites Operation Sindoor as proof India will respond
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, while campaigning in Tamil Nadu, made it clear that India doesn't pick fights but responds strongly if pushed.
He pointed to Operation Sindoor, a mission launched after last year's tragic Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists, as proof of India's commitment to keeping the country safe.
Defence Minister Singh stresses security
Singh's comments came just days before the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack and ahead of state elections.
By highlighting Operation Sindoor and a tough stance on security, he aimed to reassure voters that national safety remains a top priority for the government.