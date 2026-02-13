Rajnath Singh, Devendra Fadnavis to attend Isha Mahashivratri 2026
Big names like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis are scheduled to attend this year's Isha Mahashivratri at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.
The 12-hour event, led by Sadhguru, is scheduled to blend ancient rituals, live music, and group meditations—all through the night.
More than 140 million viewers worldwide expected to watch it
From musical performances by folk and contemporary artists to classical dance and soulful vocals, the festival is expected to be a mix of tradition and energy.
With a livestream in 23 Indian and foreign languages expected to reach more than 140 million viewers worldwide, it is expected to be a global all-nighter—proof that spiritual celebrations can be massive, modern, and totally inclusive.